Kerala’s test positivity rate remains high.(ANI)
cities

Kerala records another spike in Covid-19 cases; state govt to increase tests

  • With 6,186 new virus cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases went up to 70,259 in the state.
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:35 PM IST

Kerala has recorded another spurt in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday even as the state decided to increase the number of tests after the Union health ministry's rap. An expert team that visited the state in the first week of January had recommended the state to beef up its test rate considerably to contain the spread.

With 6,186 new virus cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases went up to 70,259 in the state. At least of 66,259 tests were conducted on Tuesday even as the state clocked a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.34 per cent, at least triple than the national average. It has also reported 26 deaths taking the Covid-19 toll to 3,506. Among the infected, 69 are health workers, said the state health ministry.

Experts have warned people not to lower their guard thinking vaccines have arrived. They say many people are taking pandemic restrictions lightly and slackening of vigil may spell doom. They say health officials are facing a gargantuan task as many resist to line up for tests saying vaccine has arrived.

Also read: 9 states, UTs among better performing states during Covid-19 vaccination drive

“We have noticed some people behave as if a remedy is around and refuse to take tests. It is not good. Our efforts delayed peak and saved many lives. Time is not ripe to lower our guard,” said state health minister KK Shailaja.

Worried, the health department has decided to conduct a Covid-19 density study to gauge the possibility of a fresh virus wave and formulate area-wise preventive strategies.

The plan is to conduct a study on a large cluster of population above 18 years of age and samples of high-risk group will also be collected for a comparative study. The nature of the spread, the intensity of infection, recovery rate and post-Covid complications will come under this study, said the health department. Kerala has the highest number of active cases in the country followed by Maharashtra.

Mr Lal last saw his family during the Dussehra. His wife and children have never visited him in Delhi.
delhi news

Delhiwale: An evening in Babu Lal’s village

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:33 AM IST
Babu shares his impressions about what his family must be doing back home
Following the letter from Delhi government’s animal husbandry unit, the Archeological Survey of India issued an order to keep Red Fort shut for visitors till Thursday (January 21).(PTI)
delhi news

Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:21 AM IST
The Delhi government’s animal husbandry department said around 15 crows were found dead on the premises of the Red Fort last week after which their samples were sent to Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Jalandhar, Punjab.
Indrani Mukerjea is one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court refuses to exempt Indrani Mukerjea from wearing jail uniform sari

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:08 AM IST
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday rejected an application filed by Indrani Mukerjea, seeking exemption from wearing the green saree – a uniform for women prisoners across Maharashtra
Possibly the youngest among all the candidates, Ruturaj Deshmukh, a 21-year-old science graduate, won the election from Ghatne village in Mohol, Solapur.
mumbai news

Gram panchayats across Maharashtra get a shot of fresh blood as youngsters win elections

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:02 AM IST
When 22-year-old Sandhya Sonawane decided to contest the gram panchayat polls from Naigaon, Ahmednagar, many ridiculed her for the decision
There is a proposal to start more CBSE schools in Mumbai. These schools will be in old or unused BMC buildings.
mumbai news

BMC proposes 10 more CBSE-affiliated civic schools in Mumbai

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:55 AM IST
To attract more parents to civic body schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has proposed to start 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools from the academic year 2021-22
According to police, after the purchase, the accused would then mortgage the cars and borrow money from individuals under the guise of some urgent requirements.
mumbai news

Inter-state vehicle racket busted by Mumbai Police: 7 arrested, 19 high-end cars seized

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:51 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch has busted an inter-state racket by arresting seven people, who allegedly purchase high-end cars after getting them financed by reputed private banks using forged documents
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Mankoli village, Thane, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra gram panchayat elections: Shiv Sena, BJP claim they won highest number of victories

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Both the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday claimed they had won the highest number of gram panchayats (village council), as results to the elections to 12,711 gram panchayats that went to polls on January 15 were announced
500 pages of WhatsApp messages between Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) chief Partho Das were leaked. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government mulls action against Arnab Goswami over leaked chats

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state government was taking legal opinion on the possibility of action against Arnab Goswami under the 1923 Official Secrets because of the WhatsApp conversation related to national security.
A healthcare worker being administered the vaccine shot at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, on Monday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Mumbai civic body ward offices abuzz with Covid-19 vaccine enquiries

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Officials said the number of enquiries on the helpline numbers of the 24 ward offices has increased after January 16, the first day of the vaccination drive, with each office recording around 50 such calls since then
Healthcare workers check the details on the notice board before the vaccination process at Rajawadi Hospital on Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Skipped Covid-19 vaccine day because of fear? Mumbai civic body to counsel you

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Considering the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are among the first set of Covid-19 vaccines, there is a fear and speculation among many. Several HCWs are opting to wait and watch and then decide whether or not to take the shot, depending on the efficiency of the vaccine
According to the reports, Patole’s appointment to head Maharashtra Congress had got the party’s top leadership’s nod. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Speculations over Nana Patole as new Maharashtra Congress chief

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Speculations were rife in the Delhi about the appointment of the Maharashtra Assembly speaker Nana Patole as new state unit chief of Maharashtra Congress, though party leadership has clarified that no official decision has yet been taken
Dr Anilkumar Gondale was asked to get a medical certificate from the cancer hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, when he went to the vaccine centre. (HT)
others

5% of healthcare staff in Mumbai not eligible for Covid-19 shot?

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, said that it has no cumulative data yet to ascertain the figures
Waterlogging at Hindmata during the 2019 monsoon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to complete work at 291 flood-prone spots before monsoon

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:23 AM IST
To reduce flood-like situations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been increasing its efforts to tackle flooding spots in the city
A cold storage in Thane houses the Covishield vaccine. (HT FILE)
others

64% get the Covid-19 jab in Thane district on second day

By Ankita G Menon
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Around 2,247 HCWs had registered for the vaccination drive for Tuesday, of which only 1,434 were immunised against Covid-19 at the 23 vaccination centres across the district
The BKC centre ahead of the vaccination drive on Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Day 2 of Covid-19 vaccination process in Mumbai: 800 names repeated on CoWIN

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Of these 700 had to receive the Covishield shot on January 16, while the remaining names were of all the 100 people registered for Covaxin at Sir JJ Hospital
