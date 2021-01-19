Kerala records another spike in Covid-19 cases; state govt to increase tests
- With 6,186 new virus cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases went up to 70,259 in the state.
Kerala has recorded another spurt in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday even as the state decided to increase the number of tests after the Union health ministry's rap. An expert team that visited the state in the first week of January had recommended the state to beef up its test rate considerably to contain the spread.
With 6,186 new virus cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases went up to 70,259 in the state. At least of 66,259 tests were conducted on Tuesday even as the state clocked a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.34 per cent, at least triple than the national average. It has also reported 26 deaths taking the Covid-19 toll to 3,506. Among the infected, 69 are health workers, said the state health ministry.
Experts have warned people not to lower their guard thinking vaccines have arrived. They say many people are taking pandemic restrictions lightly and slackening of vigil may spell doom. They say health officials are facing a gargantuan task as many resist to line up for tests saying vaccine has arrived.
Also read: 9 states, UTs among better performing states during Covid-19 vaccination drive
“We have noticed some people behave as if a remedy is around and refuse to take tests. It is not good. Our efforts delayed peak and saved many lives. Time is not ripe to lower our guard,” said state health minister KK Shailaja.
Worried, the health department has decided to conduct a Covid-19 density study to gauge the possibility of a fresh virus wave and formulate area-wise preventive strategies.
The plan is to conduct a study on a large cluster of population above 18 years of age and samples of high-risk group will also be collected for a comparative study. The nature of the spread, the intensity of infection, recovery rate and post-Covid complications will come under this study, said the health department. Kerala has the highest number of active cases in the country followed by Maharashtra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: An evening in Babu Lal’s village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court refuses to exempt Indrani Mukerjea from wearing jail uniform sari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gram panchayats across Maharashtra get a shot of fresh blood as youngsters win elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC proposes 10 more CBSE-affiliated civic schools in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter-state vehicle racket busted by Mumbai Police: 7 arrested, 19 high-end cars seized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gram panchayat elections: Shiv Sena, BJP claim they won highest number of victories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government mulls action against Arnab Goswami over leaked chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body ward offices abuzz with Covid-19 vaccine enquiries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skipped Covid-19 vaccine day because of fear? Mumbai civic body to counsel you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speculations over Nana Patole as new Maharashtra Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5% of healthcare staff in Mumbai not eligible for Covid-19 shot?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to complete work at 291 flood-prone spots before monsoon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
64% get the Covid-19 jab in Thane district on second day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day 2 of Covid-19 vaccination process in Mumbai: 800 names repeated on CoWIN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox