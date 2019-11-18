Kharar flyover:NHAI yet to receive 2 hectares from admn, SDM rubbishes claim

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:40 IST

Even as the NHAI has shifted the deadline for completing the Kharar-Chandigarh flyover once again, the highway authority has attributed the delay to two hectares of land that have not come into their possession.

“Of 17 hectares of land, we have only received 15 from the district administration. This is delaying construction of the flyover,” said an NHAI official, not wishing to be named. The flyover is being constructed to ease traffic on that particular stretch of the road.

The NHAI said they have conveyed the issue to the district administration many a times. “But we haven’t received any response so far,” he said.

Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal rubbished the allegations levelled by NHAI. “We have informed them many times that we will give them all the support they need from us. But they haven’t brought this issue to my notice,” he said.

He said the land was to be acquired by NHAI with mutual consent from landowners. “I don’t know what the status of the land possession is,” he said. The construction of the flyover is delayed as they may have issues with their contractor L&T which is building the flyover, he added.

“We have held a number of meetings, urging them to finish work at the earliest and end the problems people are facing on that road,” he said.

Already, the NHAI has missed three deadlines for the completion of the flyover. First deadline was December 2018, the second was set at March 2020, and the third at June 2020. Now, a fresh deadline has been set for July 2020.

In an RTI filed by this reporter last month to the NHAI, director KL Sachdeva, to find out how much work was completed, he said, “Till September 63% of the flyover work was complete.”

However, the NHAI, in reply to the RTI, did not reveal the cost escalation caused by the delay. About the total budget at which the flyover will be constructed, the RTI reply said, “Can (only) be determined at the time of project completion.”

THINGS YET TO BE DONE

The highway authority had launched a 5-day demolition drive on July 2 between the Balongi and Khanpur stretch, and razed as many as 240 structures of the total 300 to be removed for the construction of the flyover.

NHAI has yet to finalise dates to demolish the remaining 60 structures at Mundi Kharar, Balongi and Khanpur.