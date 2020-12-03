e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kidnapping of hotelier’s son: Former sarpanch remanded in 5-day police custody

Kidnapping of hotelier’s son: Former sarpanch remanded in 5-day police custody

Police said that the Volkswagen Polo car used in the crime was bearing a fake number plate of a scooter.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Former Malluwal Baniya village sarpanch, one of the accused in the kidnapping of the two-year-old son of the owner of Keys Hotels, was produced before a local court on Thursday that sent him to a five-day police custody.

Police on Wednesday had arrested former Malluwal Baniya village sarpanch, Rachhpal Singh, for kidnapping the toddler.

Police said that the Volkswagen Polo car used in the crime was bearing a fake number plate of a scooter.

The police suspected that the other accused had stolen or robbed the car, around 12 days ago before committing the crime and parked it at Singh’s house to hide the vehicle.

The police are trying to trace the owner of the car.

The toddler’s father, Pankaj Gupta, a hotelier and realtor, informed the police that their driver, Harjinderpal, had taken his son for a spin in their Maruti Suzuki Swift car but had not returned. Later, the kidnappers demanded ₹4 crore for their son’s release.

According to the police, the accused had abandoned the Maruti Swift car at the highway near Moga, where Rachhpal Singh was waiting for them in the Volkswagen Polo car. However, after the police launched an intensive search, the kidnappers abandoned the boy in the Volkswagen Polo near Dagru Railway crossing.

A hunt is on for the arrest of his brother Lal Singh, driver Harjinderpal Kumar and Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha.

The police also revealed that after kidnapping the boy, accused Harjinderpal along with his two accomplices had left for his house in Manakwal village at around 3 pm.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Harjinderpal is the main conspirator and it is suspected that he had procured the Volkswagen Polo car to kidnap the boy.

Harjinder was a habitual offender and had been facing trial in five criminal cases — including kidnapping, robberies and forgery in Fazilka, Sirhind, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Pankaj Gupta said that though Harjinderpal was very punctual, he was frequently seen talking to someone over the phone. Gupta said that when asked, he never got a straight answer from him.

top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In