e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Kinnars clash, indulge in obscene protest in Prayagraj

  Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

: Two groups of kinnars (eunuch) clashed and created a ruckus while indulging in obscene acts after one of the groups encroached on the territory of the other group in Atarsuiya area on Tuesday.

Police had a tough time in controlling the kinnars who also misbehaved with them. Additional force later reached the spot and took members of both the groups to the police station where they were booked for disturbing peace.

It is worth mentioning that two groups of kinnars are at loggerheads over a dispute of territory while one of the groups is supported by kinnar akhada.

According to reports, a group of kinnars including Nandini and others had gone to Atarsuiya area for taking ‘tyohari’ (cash taken on festivals) from the people when other group led by Chhoti kinnar also reached the spot. Soon both groups clashed with each other and created a ruckus. Police reached the spot and tried to control the situation but kinnars misbehaved with them and some of them even indulged in nude protest at the public place.

Additional force reached the spot and took the kinnars to the police station. SHO Atarsuiya police station Jaichand Sharma said three kinnars from each group were booked under section 151 of IPC for disturbing peace. They were also warned not to clash and create ruckus in future, SHO added.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:54 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Oct 10, 2019 00:30 IST
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Oct 10, 2019 04:06 IST
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 20:47 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News