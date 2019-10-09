Kinnars clash, indulge in obscene protest in Prayagraj

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:54 IST

: Two groups of kinnars (eunuch) clashed and created a ruckus while indulging in obscene acts after one of the groups encroached on the territory of the other group in Atarsuiya area on Tuesday.

Police had a tough time in controlling the kinnars who also misbehaved with them. Additional force later reached the spot and took members of both the groups to the police station where they were booked for disturbing peace.

It is worth mentioning that two groups of kinnars are at loggerheads over a dispute of territory while one of the groups is supported by kinnar akhada.

According to reports, a group of kinnars including Nandini and others had gone to Atarsuiya area for taking ‘tyohari’ (cash taken on festivals) from the people when other group led by Chhoti kinnar also reached the spot. Soon both groups clashed with each other and created a ruckus. Police reached the spot and tried to control the situation but kinnars misbehaved with them and some of them even indulged in nude protest at the public place.

Additional force reached the spot and took the kinnars to the police station. SHO Atarsuiya police station Jaichand Sharma said three kinnars from each group were booked under section 151 of IPC for disturbing peace. They were also warned not to clash and create ruckus in future, SHO added.

Oct 09, 2019