KK Rao appointed F’bad police commissioner

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:56 IST

Gurugram KK Rao, who heads the Special Task Force of Haryana Police, has been appointed as the new commissioner of Faridabad Police. The state government on Thursday transferred 26 officials — 24 officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and two officers of Haryana Police Service (HPS) — in yet another reshuffle ahead of assembly election scheduled for October.

Rao, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who served as the commissioner of Gurugram Police between June 2018 and February 2019, will replace Sanjay Kumar, who moves to Hisar as the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Rao was currently posted as IGP, Regional Training Centre, Bhondsi, with an additional charge of IGP, Special Task Force (STF). Amitabh Singh Dhillon, who was IGP, Hisar, will take his place as IG, STF.

Meanwhile, Sulochna Gajraj, deputy commissioner of police, east Gurugram, will now take charge as superintendent of police (SP), Police Training Centre, Sunaria, with additional charge of Commandant, first Women Battalion. Chander Mohan, SP, Narnaul, will replace Gajraj in the city.

Himanshu Garg, DCP, traffic, Gurugram, who held an additional charge as DCP, South Gurugram, has got another responsibility, with his appointment as additional CEO, mobility, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

Rajesh Duggal, SP, STF, Bhondsi, has been given the additional charge of Commandant third Battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar. Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, STF, Gurugram, has been given the additional charge of the Commandant, 3rd India Reserve Battalion, Sunaria, Rohtak.

This is the third time this year that senior police officers have been transferred.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 21:56 IST