Kolhapur floods: Residents face reptile menace as waters recede

Kolhapur: Flood victims returning home have been warned that they now face yet another danger: snakes and scorpions hiding in sofas, beds, cupboards, furniture and under carpets.

Animal rescuers said thousands of reptiles and other creatures are likely to have been washed into submerged houses. Hospitals have been directed to keep antivenin ready, in preparation for an expected surge in bites and poisonings.

Snakes have been spotted at multiple flood-hit homes and alerts have been issued to exercise caution while returning home. Snakebite experts and conservationists are dealing on ground zero to ameliorate the situation and many others have been providing aid via phone, WhatsApp and other modes of communication.

“We have been educating people about the dos and don’ts at this moment,” said Umakant Chavan, snake expert and environmentalist.

As the water started receding, incidents of snakes being spotted inside houses have been reported from different parts of Kolhapur and in some areas, people were reluctant to return home.

