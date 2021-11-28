Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 18 killed in road accident in West Bengal's Nadia: Report
18 killed in road accident in West Bengal's Nadia: Report

As per officials of the Hanskhali police station, people in a matador car were on their way to the Nabadeep crematorium to cremate a body from Bagda of North 24 Parganas on Saturday night.
The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital.(Representational image)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 10:21 AM IST
ANI | , Nadia, West Bengal

At least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district late on Saturday night, police said.

The matador was hit by a lorry loaded with stones which was parked on the side of the road and suddenly started at Phulbari area of Hanskhali police station area of Nadia.

The matador was hit by a lorry loaded with stones which was parked on the side of the road and suddenly started at Phulbari area of Hanskhali police station area of Nadia. At least 18 people died on spot.

The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital.

Locals claimed that the accident was due to the dense fog and the high speed of vehicle.

Further investigation is on.

