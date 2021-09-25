Army asked to remain on standby as West Bengal gears up for another spell of heavy rains

The West Bengal government has asked the army to remain on standby even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in south Bengal triggered by two back-to-back systems – Cyclone Gulab and a cyclonic circulation - mid next week.

Officials from the IMD’s regional office in Kolkata said that as Cyclone Gulab is expected to hit somewhere between south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening it won’t have much impact on south Bengal barring some rain in the coastal districts.

“But we are expecting another cyclonic circulation just after the cyclone passes over. It is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system and hit the West Bengal coast on September 29 triggering heavy rain in south Bengal districts,” said an IMD official in Kolkata.

While the coastal district of East Midnapore is expected to receive heavy rain in one or two places on Sunday, on Monday West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas may also receive some rain.

The cyclonic circulation, once it intensifies into a low pressure and hits the coast, would trigger heavy rain in several districts – Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah.

The IMD has issued an orange warning, which is the second-highest category of warning after a red warning, for September 28 and 29. The government has been asked to remain prepared.

Following this, the state’s chief secretary held a meeting with top officials of various departments, such as police, the power supply corporation and the civic body among others at the secretariat.

“As of now, we are not evacuating anyone as this is not a cyclone. But if required we would do so. The army and the NDRF have been asked to remain on standby as there could be heavy waterlogging. The districts in south Bengal received heavy rain earlier this week and some areas are still inundated. We are keeping relief materials ready including dry food, water pouches and medicines,” said a senior official of the state’s disaster management department.

Over the past one week, some districts received more than three times excess rain over the climatic normal. Kolkata received the heaviest September rain in 14 years. More than a dozen people were killed due to electrocution in water-logged areas in various districts. At least 120,000 people had to be evacuated from two districts.

The Kolkata Police have set up a unified command centre at its headquarters. Officials from the fire brigade, public works department, power supply corporation, city’s civic body and police would remain stationed at the centre. At least 22 teams have been formed.

Officials said that special care is being taken for Bhabanipur in south Kolkata where bye-elections are scheduled on September 30.

“Heavy rains are expected. But even then, I would request you to go to the booth with an umbrella and wearing a mask to cast your vote. Don’t waste a single vote,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress supremo is contesting from Bhabanipur to retain her chief ministerial berth. Counting of votes would be held on October 3.