Bandh hits normal life in West Bengal
Kolkata: Normal life was disrupted in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal as a two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions began on Monday. A section of app-based cab operators and drivers’ unions in Kolkata joined the strike and added to the woes of office goers.
Left unions organised rallies, blocked roads, and trains across the state. In some areas, protestors scuffled with police when they tried to remove blockades.
The government made it mandatory for employees to report for duty. “In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours’ nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days,” said a government memorandum.
Trains were blocked in Rishra, Pandua, Uluberia, Amta, and Shyamnagar. Roads blockades and protestors trying to stop buses and other vehicles from plying were also reported.
Banking services were partially impacted some branches downed shutters and a section of employees stayed away from work. Many ATMs remained closed.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
