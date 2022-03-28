Bandh hits normal life in West Bengal

Kolkata: Normal life was disrupted in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal as a two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions began on Monday. A section of app-based cab operators and drivers’ unions in Kolkata joined the strike and added to the woes of office goers.

Left unions organised rallies, blocked roads, and trains across the state. In some areas, protestors scuffled with police when they tried to remove blockades.

The government made it mandatory for employees to report for duty. “In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours’ nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days,” said a government memorandum.

Trains were blocked in Rishra, Pandua, Uluberia, Amta, and Shyamnagar. Roads blockades and protestors trying to stop buses and other vehicles from plying were also reported.

Banking services were partially impacted some branches downed shutters and a section of employees stayed away from work. Many ATMs remained closed.