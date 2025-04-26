Bengal: Family of BSF jawan captured by Pakistan hopes for his safe return soon

Kolkata: The family members of Purnab Kumar Shaw, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who was captured by Pakistan Rangers in Punjab when he inadvertently crossed the international border on Wednesday, are likely to go to Pathankot to meet senior BSF officers, hoping for his safe return soon, his wife Rajni Shaw told the media on Saturday. Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnab Kumar Shaw.

“Four days have passed since my husband was captured by Pakistani forces. All I am getting to hear is that flag meetings were being held to bring him back. Tomorrow I am going to Pathankot with a few other family members,” Rajni Shaw told media persons in Hooghly district.

Shaw, who was on duty at the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, accidentally crossed the border while assisting border villagers (farmers) working in the fields near the zero line on Wednesday and was taken by the Pakistan border force.

“I can’t wait anymore. I will go to any extent. My husband’s safe return is my top priority now. I will even knock on the doors of the Prime Minister and the President. I don’t know how my husband is. Whether he has been tortured?” Rajni told reporters.

The family members are spending sleepless nights as the news comes at a time when the relation between the two nations has touched the rock-bottom following the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22, which left 26 dead.

Nadia village bids farewell to martyred soldier

Meanwhile, at Patharghata village in Nadia district, people came out in hundreds to pay their last respect to Jhontu Ali Sheikh, a commando in the Indian Army’s special forces, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur, a day after the Pahalgam attack.

“Terrorists have killed 26 innocent tourists. Indian Army will surely take revenge. My younger brother made the supreme sacrifice. I am proud. He is a soldier of the Indian Army first and then my brother. I would miss him as a brother,” said Rafiq Ali Sheikh, the martyr’s elder brother who is also in the Indian Army.

The air in the village reverberated with slogans glorifying the martyred soldier as his mortal remains reached his village and a huge procession was taken out before the last rights were performed. Nationalistic slogans filled the air as the army gave a gun salute before the funeral pyre was lit.