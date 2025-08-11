Bengal girl students confront headmaster who sexually harassed them; he’s caught

KOLKATA: A headmaster of a school in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district was arrested on Monday afternoon after the girl students accused him of sexual harassment, including touching them inappropriately. A Class 9 student told reporters that the headmaster used to misbehave with students from classes 8 and 9 (REUTERS FILE/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The headmaster was confronted by the girl students who were accompanied by their families and thrashed before the police reached the school and took him into custody.

“The headmaster has been arrested on the basis of several complaints. We are starting an investigation,” Afzal Abrar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Tamluk, said.

Around a hundred girl students of the co-educational school, their parents and others demanded action against the accused Debdulal Das, alleging that he had been sexually harassing the students for months.

A Class 9 student told reporters that the headmaster used to misbehave with students from classes 8 and 9. “He used to touch us inappropriately. This had been going on for months, but we didn’t know how to stop him. Today, we fought back,” she said.

Das declined to comment. “I have nothing to say,” he said before his arrest.