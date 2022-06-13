Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal violence: Over 200 arrested, situation under control, says top cop
Bengal violence: Over 200 arrested, situation under control, says top cop

The Kolkata Police summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with the remarks on a TV debate show.
West Bengal’s Howrah witnessed violent protests over the controversial comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (ANI file)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 03:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

More than 200 people have been arrested and 42 cases have been lodged in connection with violence in West Bengal over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by former BJP leaders, DGP Manoj Malaviya said on Monday. He added that the situation is under control now, news agency PTI reported.

Protests against remarks on the Prophet by two suspended BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal had turned violent in a few districts of the state, including Howrah and Murshidabad, with the administration suspending internet services and restricting the movement of people. 

Train services were affected in the Sealdah-Hashnabad section of the Eastern Railway on Monday morning after protesters blocked the railway tracks.

"Services were affected for around 20 minutes. Heavy police deployment is in place around the Hashnabad station in North 24 Parganas," a senior official said.

In Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts, heavy police presence was considered prohibitory under Section 144 of the CrPC continued in certain areas.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with the remarks on a TV debate show.

She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement. Sharma's comments have sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.

Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.

Officials told PTI that the violence-hit districts of West Bengal were limping back to normalcy with sporadic protests reported from a few areas as heavy police deployment continued, officials said.

 

