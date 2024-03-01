Bengal woman arrested for stabbing live-in partner to death: Police

Kolkata: A 32-year-old woman stabbed her live-in partner to death in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the Barrackpore area. (Representative Photo)

Police said they were called to the scene by the accused herself, who dialled to inform them about the incident, but as they reached the spot, she tried to mislead them. The woman, however, broke down after being grilled thoroughly and confessed to the crime, said police.

“The accused has been arrested. She was produced before the court and has been sent to 14 days judicial custody. Further investigation is going on,” said a senior officer of Barrackpore city police.

Police said that the woman identified as Sanhati Paul used to work as a beautician. She has a seven-year-old son from her last marriage. The deceased identified as Sarthak Das, 30, used to work as an event manager and a wedding photographer.

Paul met Das on a social networking site more than a year ago.

After receiving a call on Wednesday early morning, the police reached the incident spot and found Das lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, said police.

An investigating officer said that they found the man’s and the accused woman’s footprints at the crime scene and blood on Paul’s clothes. “Initially, she tried to mislead the police but later confessed when interrogated thoroughly,” said the officer.

Further interrogation revealed that Das, who had lost his mother two days back, returned home late at night and a fight broke out between the duo. Neighbours told the police that they fought regularly.

Police said that Paul’s son had been sent to live with his grandparents in Dum Dum.