BJP indulging in malicious propaganda over 'rath yatra' clearance in Bengal: TMC
The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda" over denial of permission to hold its 'rath yatra' in West Bengal, asserting that the ruling party has nothing to do with providing such clearance.
The All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter that the state government has not denied permission to the BJP's programme in contrary to the claims of the saffron party.
"GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth.
"BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP's attempt to claim victimhood," the AITC said on the microblogging site.
The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the upcoming assembly polls.
BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to inaugurate the programme from Nabadwip in Nadia on Saturday.
The TMC said the BJP functionary had sought permission from the state chief secretary's office which directed them to local authorities.
"A PIL was also filed regarding the same in the High Court & the matter is now sub judice. We thereby clarify that AITC has nothing to do with this issue," it said.
A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, praying for its interference to prevent the BJP's planned 'rath yatra' across the state, claiming that it would impact the COVID-19 situation and law and order in the state.
BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday said the rath yatra was part of the party's outreach programme ahead of the polls and alleged that the TMC was trying to create obstacles but will not succeed.
Ghosh also said the party will go as per law.
Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.
'BJP did nothing for tea garden workers despite MPs from north Bengal': CM
- This comes a day after the Centre, in its Union budget, announced a package of ₹1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers in West Bengal and Assam.
West Bengal to reopen schools from Feb 12. All you need to know
- The state government has said that students will only be allowed to attend offline classes with parental consent. Teachers have been demanding that classes should be resumed in a proper phased out manner, the state government has kept their demand under consideration
Personal jibes get sharper at BJP, TMC rallies; ex-ministers shown black flag
- While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee.
TMC suffers another blow as two-time MLA Dipak Haldar calls it quits
- Dipak Haldar won the Diamond Harbour seat in 2011 and 2016 but was suspended for a few months in 2015 on disciplinary ground.
Bengal kids mistake crude bomb for ball, suffer injuries in explosion
- While one of the victims, a boy, sustained minor injuries, two girls were admitted to a hospital with splinter injuries.
Illegal pistols, rifles seized in Kolkata and Malda in poll-bound Bengal
- Six improvised 9 mm pistols, 12 magazines and some ammunition were seized from the duo.
