Calcutta high court likely to hear PIL on Durga puja curbs

The Calcutta high court is expected on Friday to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed last week seeking curbs during the festive season to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The matter has been listed to be heard by the court today (Thursday). Last week, when the PIL was filed, the state government told the high court that it would inform it what curbs were being imposed during the Dura Puja festival,” said Sabyasachi Chatterjee, a lawyer.

The government on Thursday announced relaxation in the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am in view of the festival. It added other restrictions in place to check the spread of Covid-19 have been extended till October 30.

The Centre has directed states to enforce Covid-related guidelines, especially during the festive season. Large scale gatherings in fairs, festivals, and religious events and functions may lead to a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Union home ministry warned states on Tuesday.

Durga Puja is the biggest festival in West Bengal. The five-day-long Puja starts this year on October 11. The festival extends for more than a week. Mahalaya this year would be held on October 6 and the immersion process would continue till October 17.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said this year Durga Puja will be held with all Covid-19 protocols mandated by the high court and state government last year.

In 2020, the high court banned the entry of visitors into puja pandals due to Covid-19. A cap was put on the number of committee members, local residents, and drummers who could enter pandals as part of the celebrations. Last year, the puja was celebrated in a muted manner which prevented a major spike in Covid-19 cases.