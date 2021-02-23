IND USA
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI sleuths question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in coal scam case

  • According to CBI officials privy to the development, Rujira was questioned for around an hour.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:24 PM IST

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with a multi-crore coal smuggling case morning.

In the morning, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who happens to be the aunt of Abhishek Banerjee, visited his house. The CBI team, including two lady officers, reached Abhishek Banerjee’s house moments after the CM left.

According to CBI officials privy to the development, Rujira was questioned for around an hour by a team and the entire proceeding was captured on video.

This comes a day after the central agency questioned Menaka Gambhir, Rujira’s sister in connection with the same case.

CBI officials haven’t ruled out the possibility of questioning the two sisters again. They said that the statements of Rujira and Menaka were being matched.

“The statements given by Rujira Banerjee and Menaka Gambhir would be matched and verified before further steps are taken,” said an official.

CBI officials said that at least two bank accounts, one of a London-based bank and another of a Bangkok-based bank, have come under the scanner for huge transactions.

On Sunday, the CBI had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning in connection with a coal smuggling case. The agency had also summoned Banerjee’s sister-in-law for questioning in the case.

On Monday, Rujira responded to the CBI and sent a letter saying, "Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning on the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow i.e 23 February 20201”.

On Sunday evening, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a photo of the notice left by the CBI at his residence. “...if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken,” he wrote.

Later, CM Banerjee said she is not intimidated by anyone adding that “a tiger cub is not scared of fighting cats and rats”.

The incident has triggered mudslinging between the BJP and the TMC ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

“Bhaipo (nephew) will now land in jail. More clinching evidence would surface once the diary of Anup Majhi (prime accused in the coal smuggling case) comes out,” said Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC heavyweight who sided with the BJP.

“This is not done. They are dragging family members now. We are politicians and can fight. What have our family members done?” said state minister Firhad Hakim.

