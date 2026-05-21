Complaint filed against Bengal actors Parambrata, Swastika over 2021 controversial posts

A complaint was lodged with Kolkata Police on Thursday against Tollywood actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee over alleged social media posts, linking them to the post-poll violence following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election results. A complaint was lodged with Kolkata Police on Thursday against Tollywood actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee

According to the complaint advocate Joydeep Sen lodged with the Gariahat police station on Thursday, Chatterjee wrote on Twitter (now X) around 4 pm on May 2, 2021: “Let this day be declared as World Bashing Day.” Mukherjee allegedly endorsed Chatterjee’s post a few minutes later.

“The content of the afore-printed tweet of Parambrata Chatterjee on May 2, 2021 on the face of it appears to abate, encourage, incite and instigate large scale violence at such time when violence against BJP workers had already started to circulate. In fact, around an hour after this tweet, one Abhijit Sarkar of Beleghata was brutally murdered by TMC cadres, in which case the culprits have already been sentenced,” said the complaint.

“It appears that another film actress namely Swastika Mukherjee had endorsed such instigation and abatement of organised violence against BJP workers and supporters at large,” the complaint added.

Chatterjee’s post was retweeted at least 655 times and viewed at least 4,800 times.

While Chatterjee didn’t take calls and didn’t respond to messages either, Mukherjee did not comment on the developments on Thursday.

There were allegations of massive post-poll violence after the results of the 2021 Assembly polls were declared and the TMC returned to power for the third time in a row. The Calcutta high court had ordered the CBI to probe allegations of murder and crimes against women. An SIT was also set up.