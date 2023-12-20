Delhi police visit Kolkata banks, BSNL office in Parliament security breach probe

Kolkata: A Delhi police team visited two banks and the BSNL headquarters in Kolkata on Tuesday to probe the background of 32-year-old Lalit Mohan Jha, one of the suspects held for the December 13 security breach at Parliament, city police officials said. Lalit Mohan Jha

The four-member team from the Delhi police special cell went to a nationalised bank and a private bank in the Girish Park area of central Kolkata to get details of two savings accounts Jha holds there.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

A Science graduate without a job, Jha earned his livelihood by teaching school students at home.

The team also went to Telephone Bhawan at Dalhousie Square since a BSNL SIM card was found in the phone seized from Jha’s possession. The officers wanted to ascertain whether he used the same card to contact people before the breach.

“We are offering all help to the investigators. It is a serious matter. We have intensified security at all government buildings in the city as well,” Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal told the media.

On Monday, the Delhi police officers visited the house at Rabindra Sarani in central Kolkata where Jha lived in a rented accommodation with his parents and two brothers for around four years before shifting to another rented home at Baguiati located on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The officers visited the Baguiati house on Tuesday and also made some inquiries at the local police station. Jha’s parents left Bengal on December 10 and went to their ancestral village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district where they are currently staying. Jha left for Delhi after their departure, the investigators earlier found.

The special task force (STF) of the Kolkata police has also started probing the activities of Samyabadi Subhas Dal and Reservation Free India, two small organisations to which Jha had links. Members of both the organisations told the STF that they work for the poor and Jha was not an active member of either, an officer said on condition of anonymity.

Referring to the December 13 incident, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that the state has no link to it as alleged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“This has no Bengali link. Investigations are on. They (police) have gone to Jharkhand and other states. Unlike them (BJP) we don’t talk nonsense. We make statements based on facts,” she said.