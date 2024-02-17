Eight-year-old boy found murdered in his house in West Bengal’s Hooghly: Police

Kolkata: An eight-year-old boy was found murdered in his house while his parents were away in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Friday evening, police said, adding the accused is yet to be identified and arrested. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the victim, a student of class four, was hit with some blunt object on the back of his head and forehead. He also had stab wounds on the dorsal side of both his palms.

“We are investigating. The forensic team has visited the spot. The body was sent for autopsy. No one has been arrested yet,” said a senior police officer aware of the matter.

Police said that the kid’s mother works at a local restaurant in Hooghly and his father works in a shop in Kolkata. The incident took place when both were away for work.

The incident came to light when the victim’s cousin, who lives next door, came home after tuition in the evening to play with him and found the boy lying in the pool of blood and raised an alarm, police said.

Police said the neighbours rushed the injured boy to the local hospital where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Speaking to the media persons on Saturday, the victim’s father said, “My child was murdered brutally. He was hit on the back of his head and forehead…. there were two stab injuries.”

Family members said that the victim’s parents did not have any enmity or personal rivalry with anyone.

“The boy had a fight with a class five student recently. These are very normal among children of this age. I am not sure if that could lead to such a brutal murder,” said a family member.