Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as the new DGP of West Bengal

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 03:36 PM IST

The Election Commission on Tuesday removed Vivek Sahay as West Bengal DGP, less than 24 hours after naming him for the post and appointed Sanjay Mukherjee

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday replaced Vivek Sahay with Sanjay Mukherjee as the new director general of police (DGP) of West Bengal, officials in the state said.

Mukherjee is a 1989-batch IPS officer. (HT fil ephoto)
Mukherjee is a 1989-batch IPS officer.

The development comes a day after Sahay was appointed as the new DGP on Monday afternoon.

Mukherjee is a 1989-batch IPS officer. His father, Arun Prasad Mukherjee, who died in 2020, was a decorated IPS officer who served as DGP West Bengal, director CBI and post-retirement, adviser to Union home minister Indrajit Gupta and governor of Mizoram.

A 1988-batch IPS officer Sahay was serving as director general (home guards).

On Monday, the poll panel asked the state chief secretary to provide a list of three eligible officers. The state sent the names of Sahay, Mukherjee and Rajeev Kumar.

EC selected Sahay and his name was announced on Monday afternoon. His appointment came into effect immediately, chief secretary, BP Gopalika, had written in an official order.

EC probably replaced Sahay as he is supposed to retire in May when the seven-phase polls will be underway, a senior state government official aware of the details said on the condition of anonymity.

Rajeev served as commissioner of Kolkata Police from February 2016 to February 2019. He was removed from the post in April 2016 by EC due to assembly polls. The government reinstated him in May 2016.

The state government transferred Rajeev to the criminal investigation department (CID) of the Bengal Police as additional director general before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

News / Cities / Kolkata / Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as the new DGP of West Bengal
Follow Us On