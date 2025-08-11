Family of Bengal migrant worked murdered in Kerala demands probe

The family of a 26-year-old migrant worker from Falakata in Bengal’s Alipurduar district whose body was found last week in Kerala’s Malappuram, has demanded a probe adding that the person was murdered. His mutilated body was found on the night of August 8 inside a forest in Malappuram district. (Representative file photo)

The deceased, Abul Hossain, left for Thrissur district on July 27 to work as a painter for a contractor. His mutilated body was found on the night of August 8 inside a forest in Malappuram district.

“On August 9, an officer from the Kottakkal police station called us up and said Abul’s mutilated and decomposed body was found in a forest in Malappuram which is more than 70km away from where he was living. The officer said he was murdered. We demand an investigation,” Aminul Haque, the uncle of the deceased, told media persons.

“Abul called up home for the last time on August 5. He talked to his wife Shefali and went missing after that. When we contacted the Thrissur police they said his bag and mobile phone were found at his rented accomodation,” Haque said.

“The Thrissur police said they examined local security camera footage and Abul was spotted in the balcony of that house on August 5, talking to someone on his phone. The police said he could be seen leaving the house that night,” Haque added.

The victim’s father, Amir Hossain, reached Kerala on Sunday and identified the body, an Alipurduar district police officer said.

“The body will be handed to the family after post mortem examination and legal formalities. We are in touch with the Kerala police. They are carrying out an investigation,” he added.

Falakata municipality chairman Pradip Muhuri has urged the state police to look into the case.

“We suspect that Abul is a victim of the regional hatred we are witnessing everywhere. We will urge our state police to look into this”, he said.