News / Cities / Kolkata News / I-T dept raids residence, offices of TMC MLA Bayron Biswas in WB’s Murshidabad

I-T dept raids residence, offices of TMC MLA Bayron Biswas in WB’s Murshidabad

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 20, 2023 04:29 PM IST

The I-T sleuths also raided the MLA’s other properties, including his other residence, his Beedi factory and warehouse, a private school and a nursing home owned by him

Kolkata: The Income Tax (I-T) department carried out searches at the house and offices of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Bayron Biswas in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

(Representative Photo)
According to the officials aware of the matter, several I-T teams accompanied by armed force personnel raided the residence and offices of Biswas in relation to the alleged tax-related issues.

The I-T sleuths also raided the MLA’s other properties, including his other residence, his Beedi factory and warehouse, a private school and a nursing home owned by him.

Bayron, who won the bypoll from the Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district in the February polls, was the lone Congress legislator in the state. In May, however, he shifted to the TMC.

Biswas could not be contacted for comments.

Last week, the I-T department conducted searches at nine places in the Asansol-Raniganj industrial belt of West Bengal’s West Burdwan district, including the residential premises of former TMC lawmaker Sohrab Ali and scrap metal trader Md Imtiaz Ahmed.

