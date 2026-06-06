Kolkata, A research organisation of the jute industry is in talks with the Centre and the Kolkata port authorities to resolve issues related to the sealing of its Taratala premises following a Calcutta High Court order, an official said on Saturday. Jute research organisation in talks with Centre, Kolkata port after premises sealed

The 17 Taratala Road campus of Indian Jute Industries' Research Association , spread over around 15 bighas of the Kolkata port land, was sealed after the high court on May 15 held that the institute had become an unauthorised occupant following the expiry of its lease in 2007. The court also allowed eviction proceedings.

"We are in touch with the Textiles Ministry and also with the port trust regarding the sealing of the premises. We expect a solution in the near future," IJIRA Board of Council chairman D C Baheti told PTI.

He said the development came at a time when discussions on a possible settlement were underway.

Baheti stressed that the organisation is a premier research institute dedicated to the jute sector, and noted that the Centre continues to extend financial support for research activities.

"Till about two years ago, the government had a representative on the board. The Centre still provides financial assistance to promote research in the jute sector," he said.

The dispute pertains to a 1947 lease of Kolkata port land that was renewed in 1981 for 30 years without a renewal clause.

After the lease expired on June 30, 2007, the port issued a notice to the institute to quit the premises and later initiated eviction proceedings, citing rent defaults and dues amounting to about ₹9.41 crore, industry sources said.

Founded in 1937, IJIRA is regarded as India's only dedicated jute research institute and has worked on technologies ranging from fibre processing and retting to jute composites and diversified products.

The institute shifted to the Taratala campus in the late 1940s, with its building inaugurated by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1952.

The high court held that IJIRA, though an approved body under the Ministry of Textiles, is not a government entity and therefore cannot claim immunity under the Public Premises Act.

The court restored an eviction order passed by the Estate Officer in 2013, overturning a 2024 Alipore court ruling that had favoured the institute.

The issue has drawn attention because of IJIRA's role in supporting the jute industry through research and testing activities. In September 2025, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh visited the institute to review developments in research on natural fibres.

At its 89th Foundation Day celebrations in April this year, IJIRA outlined plans to expand research into natural fibres, composites and sustainable materials, while industry stakeholders called for the institute to be developed as a centre of excellence for natural fibres and composites.

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