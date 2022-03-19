Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata: 3 drown while taking bath after playing Holi in separate incidents
kolkata news

Kolkata: 3 drown while taking bath after playing Holi in separate incidents

The drowning incidents happened in a local pond at Bansdroni in south suburban Kolkata, a pond at Cheta in south Kolkata and the River Hooghly at Battala ghat in north Kolkata.
Police said that the boys, 14, 17 and 18 years old respectively, had gone to take bath after playing Holi. (Representational Image)
Police said that the boys, 14, 17 and 18 years old respectively, had gone to take bath after playing Holi. (Representational Image)
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 10:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: Three persons, including two minor boys, drowned in separate incidents in Kolkata while taking bath in ponds and river after playing Holi on Friday, police said.

A 14-year-old boy drowned at Bansdroni in south suburban Kolkata when he went to take a bath in a local pond around 1.30pm. Locals fished out the boy and he was declared dead when taken to the hospital.

Another minor boy aged around 17 years drowned in a pond at Cheta in south Kolkata. Police said that he too had gone to take a bath in a local pond after playing Holi.

An 18-year-old man drowned while bathing in the River Hooghly at Battala ghat in north Kolkata on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as Abhranil Patra. Later, locals fished out his body. He was rushed to the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said that at least 484 persons were arrested for disorderly conduct till Friday evening. Nearly 50 litre of liquor were also seized from various parts of the city.

A man was shot dead by his neighbour in south Kolkata during Holi celebrations on Friday afternoon following a heated altercation, police said. The two were drinking liquor when the altercation broke out.

The deceased Dilip Chauhan, aged around 40 – 45 years, was a peanut seller. The accused Sujit Malik, aged around 50 years, used to work in a fish market. Malik is absconding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out