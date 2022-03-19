Kolkata: 3 drown while taking bath after playing Holi in separate incidents

KOLKATA: Three persons, including two minor boys, drowned in separate incidents in Kolkata while taking bath in ponds and river after playing Holi on Friday, police said.

A 14-year-old boy drowned at Bansdroni in south suburban Kolkata when he went to take a bath in a local pond around 1.30pm. Locals fished out the boy and he was declared dead when taken to the hospital.

Another minor boy aged around 17 years drowned in a pond at Cheta in south Kolkata. Police said that he too had gone to take a bath in a local pond after playing Holi.

An 18-year-old man drowned while bathing in the River Hooghly at Battala ghat in north Kolkata on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as Abhranil Patra. Later, locals fished out his body. He was rushed to the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said that at least 484 persons were arrested for disorderly conduct till Friday evening. Nearly 50 litre of liquor were also seized from various parts of the city.

A man was shot dead by his neighbour in south Kolkata during Holi celebrations on Friday afternoon following a heated altercation, police said. The two were drinking liquor when the altercation broke out.

The deceased Dilip Chauhan, aged around 40 – 45 years, was a peanut seller. The accused Sujit Malik, aged around 50 years, used to work in a fish market. Malik is absconding.