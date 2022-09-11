Kolkata bizman under lens in mobile gaming app scam untraceable: Report
While ED officials conducted their raids on Khan's premises and bank officials counted the seized cash worth crores, the businessman remained missing from the scene.
The prime accused in the Kolkata mobile gaming app fraud case, Amir Khan, from whose residence the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials recovered cash worth over ₹17 crore on Saturday was reportedly untraceable.
According to an ANI report, while agency officials conducted their raids on Khan's premises and bank officials counted the seized cash, the businessman remained missing from the scene.
The ED carried out the search under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Saturday on six premises in Kolkata.
The ED said a first information report (FIR) was registered in this regard at the Park Street Police Station under several sections of the IPC based on Federal Bank authorities.
According to the agency, Khan had launched a mobile gaming application, E-Nuggets that was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public. During the initial period, users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders.
Further, after collecting a handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said App was stopped, at one or the other pretext like system upgradation, investigation by LEAs etc. Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers and only then the users understood the ploy.
During the search, various incriminating documents have been recovered and seized. Further investigation is under progress.
