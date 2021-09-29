Kolkata: Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, 3 others to join Trinamool Congress today

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned from Congress, will join the Trinamool Congress along with three others on Wednesday. Besides Faleiro, former Ponda MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Sahitya Akademi awardee N Shivdas and environmentalist Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar will also be joining the TMC on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Faleiro reached Kolkata on Tuesday and met some of the top TMC leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji on Monday after submitting his resignation, Faleiro lauded West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ‘streetfighter’ spirit and said, “Mamata Banerjee has fought and succeeded in stopping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from entering Bengal. She symbolises woman empowerment - she can bring the country back on the track of development and progress.”

Faleiro, who previously served two terms as the chief minister of Goa, submitted his resignation on Monday as an MLA to the Speaker of the Goa Assembly ahead of state assembly elections next year.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, confirmed to ANI that Faleiro has given his resignation from the primary membership of the party as well.

Faleiro is the second Congress leader outside West Bengal who will be joining the TMC. He was recently appointed the chairman of the election coordination committee for Goa assembly polls and was also the AICC in-charge of northeastern states.

Earlier, former Congress MP from Assam's Silchar and ex-president of the All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev, joined the Trinamool Congress in August this year. She has been assigned to look after TMC's affairs in Tripura. A month later Sushmita Dev was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.