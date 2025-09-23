Kolkata rain affects rail services, 25 trains canceled, 6 rescheduled | Details

Incessant overnight rain in Kolkata significantly affected the Howrah division of Eastern Railways, leading to the cancellation of 25 EMU local trains and rescheduling of several others. Due to the heavy rain, waterlogging is also reported at various parts of the railway tracks, with authorities deploying water pumps to eliminate the excess water and ensure fast restoration of services.(ANI file photo)

The heavy rain severely waterlogged railway tracks across the city, with authorities deploying water pumps to eliminate the excess water and ensure fast restoration of services.

“Eastern Railway is continuing its tireless efforts for maintaining suburban service in Sealdah & Howrah divisions. In Sealdah North & Main line section, suburban trains are being received & despatched from the platforms. In Sealdah South section, except one or two trains all south bound trains are being short terminating/short originating at Ballygunge as Sealdah South platform are water logged. Continuous effort is going on to resume services from Sealdah south also,” Howrah division of Eastern Railway wrote on its official X handle.

It further added that Kolkata's circular railway services, popularly referred to as ‘chakra rail’ have been suspended due to water logging.

25 canceled trains for today

Eastern Railways on Tuesday requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly as the following 25 local trains were canceled after heavy rain and subsequent waterlogging on the tracks in Kolkata:

Howrah Bardhhaman Chord Section – 36081/36082 (Howrah - Masagram), 36815/37830

– 37815/36828 Howrah-Tarakeswar – 37353/37356 (Howrah - Tarakeswar), 37307/37308 (Howrah- Haripal), 37311/37322 (Howrah-Tarakeswar), 37359/37360

Six rescheduled trains for today

The following trains were rescheduled for the day after torrential rain over parts of West Bengal.

22301 UP Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express scheduled to leave Howrah station at 5.55 hrs. on 23.9.25 has been rescheduled at 7.45 hrs. on 23.9.2025.

Additionally, UP M/Exp - 3 Vande Bharat Exp 22301, 22303, 22309, train no. 12019 Ranchi Shatabdi Express,T/No. 22387 Black Diamond Exp. 13017 Gandevta Exp. were regulated, DRM Howrah announced on X.

Flight services hit

After heavy rain and widespread waterlogging in Kolkata, operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were badly disrupted on Tuesday, with 30 flights cancelled and 42 delayed, news agency ANI reported, citing a Kolkata airport official.

According to Ixigo, five flights departing from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport including two to Mumbai, and one each to Jaipur, New Delhi and Agartala, stood canceled as of 3.09 pm on Tuesday.

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers, noting that heavy rainfall in Kolkata had affected some routes in the city.