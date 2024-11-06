Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.11 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024
Nov 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on November 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 6, 2024, is 28.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 31.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 04:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.42 °C and 31.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 7, 2024
|29.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|30.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|30.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 10, 2024
|30.85 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|31.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 12, 2024
|30.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 13, 2024
|31.02 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
