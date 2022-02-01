Mamata announces job package to secure land for India’s largest coal mining project

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced jobs for one member from each family which donates land for Deucha-Pachami coal block in Birbhum district, India’s largest coal mining project.

“Today, the cabinet has made relaxations in the recruitment rules for appointment of one member each from a family which donates land for the coal mining project. They will get jobs of junior constable or senior constable as per their qualification,” Banerjee said, addressing the media at the state secretariat.

Earlier in November 2021, the chief minister announced a ₹10,000 crore compensation package for local people who are likely to be displaced or affected due to the Deocha-Pachami coal mine project.

“We have already approved 5,100 posts for recruitment. At least 139 villagers have agreed to donate land. The state government has around 1,000 acres of land. The initial work will start on government-owned land,” she said.

The state government is investing around ₹35,000 crore on this project spread across 3.04 lakh acres. With the estimated coal reserve of 2.2 billion tonnes, it is expected to help meet the state’s power demand for the next five decades. The Union government allotted the block to the state government in September 2019. The Mamata Banerjee administration earlier said that land would not be taken forcibly.

Around 21,000 people, including 3,601 Scheduled Caste (SC) and 9,034 Scheduled Tribe (ST) people live in 4,314 houses in 12 villages in the area.

The government earlier said that crusher labourers would get an annual maintenance of ₹1.2 lakh while agriculture labourers will get one-time assistance of ₹50,000 and 100 days of work for 500 days. Land owners will get ₹10 lakh to 13 lakh per bigha.

“This apart, villagers will also receive an additional ₹5.5 lakh each as allowance for maintenance, shifting and to set up cow sheds among others. Each of them will also get a 600 sq feet house that the government will set up,” a government official said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also announced a scheme where students after completing their graduation could do internship at government offices for a remuneration of ₹5,000. The government would select at least 6,000 interns every year. After one year the internship may be extended and they would also get a certificate.