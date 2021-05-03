IND USA
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to meet West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7pm to stake her claim to form the government once again in the state. (File Photo)
Mamata Banerjee to meet Bengal governor at 7pm to stake claim to form government

The ruling TMC has won 200+ seats in West Bengal, where polling was held in eight phases in March and April
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7pm on Monday and stake claim to form the state government, after her party's stupendous win in the assembly elections, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The ruling TMC has won over 200 seats in West Bengal, where polling was held in eight phases in March and April, and is leading in one where counting is still in progress. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt.

It is for the second time in succession that Mamata Banerjee powered her party to a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

"Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon'ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhavan," Governor Dhankhar had tweeted Sunday night.

