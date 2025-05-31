NIA detains Kolkata man, raids several locations to trace suspected Pak spies

Kolkata: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials raided at least five locations in Kolkata on Saturday in search of people suspected to be spying for Pakistan, detained a man, and seized a number of mobile phones and laptops, city police officers aware of the operation said. NIA officiers seized a number of mobile phones and laptops during the raid. (Representational image)

“An NIA team raided a travel agent’s office at Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata and seized several phones and laptops based on information that last year some money was electronically transferred from there to former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Moti Ram Jat,” an officer said, requesting anonymity. The travel agent has been summoned to the NIA office on Monday.

Jat, a CRPF assistant sub-inspector, was dismissed on May 21 before the NIA took him into custody in Delhi. His wife’s bank account received ₹3,500 every month from a foreign account, the probe revealed. Suspected to have supplied information on the movement of Army convoys, Jat was posted in Pahalgam where terrorists killed 26 civilians on April 22.

“The NIA team also detained a man staying at a hotel in east Kolkata’s Topsia area. A laptop and some phones were seized from him. The NIA officers searched some places at Mominpur and Kidderpore in the port area as well,” a second Kolkata police officer said.

No NIA official commented on the operation before the media.