Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIA detains Kolkata man, raids several locations to trace suspected Pak spies

ByTanmay Chatterjee
May 31, 2025 09:18 PM IST

NIA received information that last year some money was electronically transferred from a travel agent’s office at Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata to dismissed CRPF officer Moti Ram Jat

Kolkata: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials raided at least five locations in Kolkata on Saturday in search of people suspected to be spying for Pakistan, detained a man, and seized a number of mobile phones and laptops, city police officers aware of the operation said.

NIA officiers seized a number of mobile phones and laptops during the raid. (Representational image)
NIA officiers seized a number of mobile phones and laptops during the raid. (Representational image)

“An NIA team raided a travel agent’s office at Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata and seized several phones and laptops based on information that last year some money was electronically transferred from there to former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Moti Ram Jat,” an officer said, requesting anonymity. The travel agent has been summoned to the NIA office on Monday.

Jat, a CRPF assistant sub-inspector, was dismissed on May 21 before the NIA took him into custody in Delhi. His wife’s bank account received 3,500 every month from a foreign account, the probe revealed. Suspected to have supplied information on the movement of Army convoys, Jat was posted in Pahalgam where terrorists killed 26 civilians on April 22.

“The NIA team also detained a man staying at a hotel in east Kolkata’s Topsia area. A laptop and some phones were seized from him. The NIA officers searched some places at Mominpur and Kidderpore in the port area as well,” a second Kolkata police officer said.

No NIA official commented on the operation before the media.

News / Cities / Kolkata / NIA detains Kolkata man, raids several locations to trace suspected Pak spies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On