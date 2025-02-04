Menu Explore
Kolkata court to start hearing on framing charges against Sandip Ghosh

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 04, 2025 09:36 PM IST

TheCBI told the Calcutta high court on January 28 that it has received sanction from the West Bengal government to probe Sandip Ghosh

KOLKATA: A special CBI court in Kolkata is likely to start hearing arguments on Wednesday on framing of charges against Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with his alleged involvement in financial irregularities,

Police at the Civil and Criminal Court, Sealdah that tried the RG Kar hospital rape case (HT Photo)
Police at the Civil and Criminal Court, Sealdah that tried the RG Kar hospital rape case (HT Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Calcutta high court on January 28 that it has received sanction from the West Bengal government to probe Ghosh for the irregularities.

Framing of charges in criminal proceedings is a stage where a court formally accuses a person of committing a particular offence based on prima facie evidence presented by investigators.

The high court ordered CBI to probe the alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar hospital on August 23, 2024. Ghosh was arrested by CBI on September 2 and the charge sheet was filed on November 29.

Ghosh was the principal of the medical college and hospital when a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside its seminar room on August 9 last year, triggering outrage in the country.

Follow Us On