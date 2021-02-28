Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet Bengal CM on Monday, seat-sharing talks on cards
- The opposition leader is also scheduled to meet senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim and hold talks about the upcoming Bengal polls.
Keen on allying with like-minded secular parties in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is expected to meet with West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday.
As per sources, Tejashwi Yadav, who is in Kolkata after visiting Guwahati, is likely to have a meeting with Banerjee on Monday morning wherein he is expected to initiate talks on a possible seat-sharing arrangement with the TMC.
An RJD delegation, led by senior party leaders like Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak, has already held a few rounds of talks with the TMC leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew and senior party leader.
“Tejashwi is expected to meet the West Bengal CM. Our party’s main goal is to defeat the BJP in West Bengal and Assam. This is why we are keen on siding with parties strongly footed in these two states which are opposed to the saffron camp,” said a senior RJD leader who is accompanying Tejashwi in Kolkata.
Also read: 8,293 new cases in Maharashtra as Covid-19 spike continues amid lockdown, curbs
The opposition leader is also scheduled to meet senior TMC leader and urban development minister Firhad Hakim and hold talks about the upcoming Bengal polls, which will be held in eight phases starting March 27.
Sources said the RJD is keen to contest around a dozen seats in West Bengal, primarily in assembly constituencies in Asansol, Howrah and central Kolkata where there is a sizeable population from Bihar.
Incidentally, there were speculations of the RJD closing in with the CPM-Congress alliance but with Tejashwi Yadav skipping the Brigade ground Left–Congress rally today is an indication that Bihar’s main opposition party could be inching closer to the TMC for a seat-sharing deal.
In Assam, the RJD has already announced its plans to contest the polls. Tejashwi, during his stay in Guwahati on Saturday, said his party had already held talks with the Congress and would hold talks with the AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. Tejashwi Yadav later met the AIUDF chief, who in a Twitter post, said it was a pleasure to host Tejashwi. In the post, the AIUDF chief said Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as a youth icon and a strong voice for liberal and democratic politics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet Bengal CM on Monday, seat-sharing talks on cards
- The opposition leader is also scheduled to meet senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim and hold talks about the upcoming Bengal polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M)’s 1st rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds; Congress, ISF invited
- TMC and BJP have dismissed the Left rally as insignificant. While the TMC claims CM Mamata Banerjee will return to power for the third time, BJP says the elections are bi-polar and there is no space for the Left.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB activists urge parties to follow environmental norms during campaigns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHRC asks WB chief secretary to ensure human rights in Sundarbans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ vehicles attacked after ECI declares poll schedule
- The BJP lodged a complaint in the Phoolbagan police station. Senior BJP leaders of the state rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC tries to hold fort as BJP aims to gain ground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC cries foul on Bengal poll announcement, others are 'happy and prepared'
- The TMC asked the EC why the polls could not be held in fewer phases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee questions rationale behind conducting Bengal polls in 8 phases
- She alleged that the poll panel scheduled the election dates keeping in mind the BJP’s demands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI, ED raid Kolkata businessmen, others in coal smuggling scam
- The CBI earlier questioned Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: Three exotic birds stolen from Kolkata zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath to visit Malda next week to boost BJP’s Bengal prospects
- Besides rallies, the chief minister’s itinerary could include religious stopovers at important places of worship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against rising fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Mamata Banerjee takes a scooter to Nabanna protesting against fuel prices
- "Modi government only makes false promises, has done nothing to bring down fuel prices," PTI quoted the Bengal chief minister as saying.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bomb attack on Bengal minister: CID detains Bangladeshi national
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI team questions TMC MP’s wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox