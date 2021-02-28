Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet Bengal CM on Monday, seat-sharing talks on cards

Keen on allying with like-minded secular parties in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is expected to meet with West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

As per sources, Tejashwi Yadav, who is in Kolkata after visiting Guwahati, is likely to have a meeting with Banerjee on Monday morning wherein he is expected to initiate talks on a possible seat-sharing arrangement with the TMC.

An RJD delegation, led by senior party leaders like Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak, has already held a few rounds of talks with the TMC leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew and senior party leader.

“Tejashwi is expected to meet the West Bengal CM. Our party’s main goal is to defeat the BJP in West Bengal and Assam. This is why we are keen on siding with parties strongly footed in these two states which are opposed to the saffron camp,” said a senior RJD leader who is accompanying Tejashwi in Kolkata.

The opposition leader is also scheduled to meet senior TMC leader and urban development minister Firhad Hakim and hold talks about the upcoming Bengal polls, which will be held in eight phases starting March 27.

Sources said the RJD is keen to contest around a dozen seats in West Bengal, primarily in assembly constituencies in Asansol, Howrah and central Kolkata where there is a sizeable population from Bihar.

Incidentally, there were speculations of the RJD closing in with the CPM-Congress alliance but with Tejashwi Yadav skipping the Brigade ground Left–Congress rally today is an indication that Bihar’s main opposition party could be inching closer to the TMC for a seat-sharing deal.

In Assam, the RJD has already announced its plans to contest the polls. Tejashwi, during his stay in Guwahati on Saturday, said his party had already held talks with the Congress and would hold talks with the AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. Tejashwi Yadav later met the AIUDF chief, who in a Twitter post, said it was a pleasure to host Tejashwi. In the post, the AIUDF chief said Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as a youth icon and a strong voice for liberal and democratic politics.