IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / TMC raises pitch against possible EVM rigging in upcoming Bengal polls
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

TMC raises pitch against possible EVM rigging in upcoming Bengal polls

With just a week to go before the West Bengal assembly polls take off, the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress has raised its pitch against possible rigging of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:25 PM IST

With just a week to go before the West Bengal assembly polls take off, the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress has raised its pitch against possible rigging of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

While chief minister Mamata Banerjee issued an impromptu three-point checklist for her party workers to follow to prevent rigging of EVMs, a TMC parliamentary delegation submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India with a demand to tally VVPAT machines with EVMs.

A BJP team too submitted a memorandum to the poll body in Delhi urging action against Banerjee for allegedly spreading propaganda against the BJP and the ECI.

“On the polling day, even if they (polling officers) tell you that the EVM has malfunctioned, don’t go back home. Secondly, before the actual poll starts, they would press the buttons 30 times (mock poll) to show that everything is fine with the EVM. Then they would restart the EVM. But you insist that the EVM should be switched on and off at least twice before the actual poll starts. Thirdly, guard the EVMs (in the safe rooms) even after the polls. Don’t accept any food as it could be laced. If the security officials or police ask you to go away, don’t leave. It is your job to protect the EVM after the polls,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee addressed three public rallies in three constituencies – Egra, Patashpur and Tamluk - in East Midnapore district. She repeated the same in all the rallies.

Also read: 25% candidates in Bengal polls have declared criminal cases against themselves

While the eight-phase elections would kick start from March 27, counting would be held on May 2.

The BJP took a jibe at Banerjee saying that the ECI had earlier thrown a challenge for political parties to tamper EVMs but nobody succeeded.

“The chief minister raising the EVM issue and urging workers to guard the EVMs can mean only two things. Either she is apprehending that her workers are lacking the morale and enthusiasm to see it to the end and that’s why she is repeatedly asking them to guard EVMs till the last or she is suffering from fear of defeat. Their tenure has reached the fag end. The politically aware citizens of Bengal will not take such theories of the chief minister,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a rally in Bengal’s Purulia district on Thursday, tweeted on Friday, “BJP winning in West Bengal would mark the start of a new era of development in the state. At the same time, bullying by TMC cadres will stop.”

Modi is scheduled to address another rally at Kharagpur in West Midnapore on Saturday.

The TMC hit back saying the BJP was trying to hide its infighting with irrelevant tweets.

“The tweet is irrelevant at this point because the Prime Minister is coming to West Bengal almost every day. Actually, the BJP knows that it is going to be defeated. It is just trying to hide the infighting which has cropped up within the party after the announcement of candidates and hence such tweets are being uploaded to create hype and divert attention,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

TMC raises pitch against possible EVM rigging in upcoming Bengal polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:25 PM IST
With just a week to go before the West Bengal assembly polls take off, the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress has raised its pitch against possible rigging of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mitra, who has been fielded by the party from Kamarhati assembly constituency, was, in the past, arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the case, and later granted bail.(HT Photo)
Mitra, who has been fielded by the party from Kamarhati assembly constituency, was, in the past, arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the case, and later granted bail.(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Saradha scam: TMC's Madan Mitra, Vivek Gupta depose before ED officials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The agency, probing the money-laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha scam, has also sent notices to former IPS officers Surajit Kar Purkayashtha and Rajat Majumdar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
kolkata news

ED questions TMC leaders in connection with chit-fund scam ahead of Bengal polls

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The central agency has also summoned another former TMC MP and two former IPS officers in connection with the same case on March 24 and March 25
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
kolkata news

Lion injures man who entered its enclosure in Kolkata zoo

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Similar incidents have taken place before. In 1996, two men entered the enclosure of the tiger Shiva. While one had been killed instantly, the other had been badly mauled
READ FULL STORY
Close
Presence of BJP workers and anti-BJP activists led to a face-off in Kolkata's iconic Indian Coffee House.(Sourced Photo)
Presence of BJP workers and anti-BJP activists led to a face-off in Kolkata's iconic Indian Coffee House.(Sourced Photo)
kolkata news

Anti-BJP 'storm' spills out of cup at Kolkata’s iconic Coffee House

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • 'No Vote for BJP' campaign has organised several rallies and programmes in the run up to the West Bengal assembly elections 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Purulia district while sitting in a wheelchair on Monday.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Purulia district while sitting in a wheelchair on Monday.(PTI)
kolkata news

After CM's injury, Bengal govt appoints new director security

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:09 AM IST
  • The ECI had suspended and removed IPS officer Vivek Sahay from the post saying he failed to conduct his duty and protect the CM.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Shah promises development, forest rights in Bengal tribal belt; CM hits back

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • CM Banerjee said no conspiracy or injury can stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhikari had said on March 6 that he would drive the TMC out of Bengal and ensure that the BJP emerges victorious in Nandigram and across the state.(HT file photo)
Adhikari had said on March 6 that he would drive the TMC out of Bengal and ensure that the BJP emerges victorious in Nandigram and across the state.(HT file photo)
kolkata news

Adhikari seeks rejection of Mamata Banerjee's nomination, cites pending CBI case

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • The CBI says the case was not against CM Banerjee but her namesake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurgaon, India - April 18, 2017: Commuter searching app-based cab as drivers were on strike in the morning, in Gurgaon, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Gurgaon, India - April 18, 2017: Commuter searching app-based cab as drivers were on strike in the morning, in Gurgaon, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
kolkata news

Online cab operator associations on day-long strike in Kolkata today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:15 PM IST
With some metered cab operators also extending support to the strike, commuters were in for a tough time during the morning rush hours as only a few buses and mini buses plying. Commuters said the fares were high and the wait time longer than usual
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
kolkata news

CM Banerjee more qualified than protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari, earns less

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:22 PM IST
  • The affidavits show that Banerjee has completed her MA and LLB while Adhikari holds a master degree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT file photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT file photo)
kolkata news

‘Going to Nandigram…’: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait says ‘BJP has robbed the country’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday held a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Kolkata against the three farm laws. Nandigram is the assembly constituency in West Bengal from where CM Mamata Banerjee will contest the upcoming state polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
kolkata news

Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A senior police official said on condition of anonymity that the state government report suggested the chief minister was standing on the footboard of the vehicle and something made the door of the car close and injure the 66-year-old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee’s iconic blue-white Hawaiian slippers need some rest too

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Blue and white are Banerjee's favourite colours. The CM does not wear slippers of any other shade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
kolkata news

Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
kolkata news

Three ‘assaults’ that marked Mamata Banerjee’s rise through street politics

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • Allegations of physical assault against her adversaries have marked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP