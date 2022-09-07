TMC’s Anubrata Mondal remanded in judicial custody again in cattle smuggling case
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by CBI on August 11 and he has been in the custody of the Asansol correctional home since August 24
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was once again remanded in judicial custody for two weeks in the cattle smuggling case when he was produced before a special court in Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Wednesday.
Mondal has been in the custody of the Asansol correctional home in West Burdwan since August 24. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 11.
Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehgal Hossain, one of the co-accused in the case, has been lodged in the same correctional home. He was arrested by CBI on June 10.
Hossain, a West Bengal police constable, was deployed by the government as one of the bodyguards of the TMC’s Birbhum district unit president.
They were both interrogated by CBI inside the correctional home on Tuesday but officials said they did not answer most of the questions.
Mondal and Hossain are both prime suspects in the cattle smuggling case in which thousands of cows seized from smugglers at the India-Bangladesh border were allegedly auctioned to the people seeking to smuggle them out.
CBI has so far found more than 160 property registration documents from government records, officials said. Many of these are recorded as land.
On August 8, CBI filed its third charge-sheet, accusing Hossain of accepting money from several people on Mondal’s behalf. The 41-page charge-sheet mentioned that as many as 59 properties and businesses are registered in the names of members of Hossain’s family. CBI produced records of phone calls that other prime suspects, including Muhammad Enamul Haque, made to Hossain’s mobile phones and claimed that it was Mondal who carried out the conversations.
Mondal denied the charges during interrogation in CBI custody and claimed to have no information about Hossain’s properties, CBI officials said.
On Tuesday, a CBI team visited Bolpur town in Birbhum, where Mondal lives, and questioned his chartered accountant, Manish Kothari, for the third time. CBI suspects that Kothari has knowledge about Mondal’s properties and the two companies owned by his daughter, Sukanya, who is a primary school teacher.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
