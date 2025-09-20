WB CM Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate 3,000 Durga puja pandals

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she will be inaugurating around 3,000 Durga puja pandals over the next five days. Around 3,000 pujas will be held in Kolkata by the community clubs and 42,000 more will be held in the districts. (Facebook | Mamata Banerjee)

“I will be inaugurating three thousand puja pandals this year over the next four to five days,” Banerjee said while inaugurating a popular puja Tala Prattoy in north Kolkata.

Banerjee, who has written and composed a few songs, said the album comprising her songs are scheduled to be launched on Sunday.

“Today I am inaugurating the pandals only. From tomorrow I will be unveiling the idols of the Goddess also,” she said while inaugurating the Sreebhumi Sporting Club Durga Pujo Pandal.

Also Read: Kumbh Mela-themed pandal to showcase 13 akharas

Mahalaya, which is on Sunday, marks the end of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight for honouring ancestors. It also marks the start of Devi Paksha, which leads to Durga Puja.

Around 3,000 pujas will be held in Kolkata by the community clubs and 42,000 more will be held in the districts. In addition, pujas are held at several homes, apartment buildings and smaller clubs. Most of the clubs are beneficiaries of the state-grant.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) added Durga Puja in Kolkata to its 2021 list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, giving international recognition to the biggest religious festival of the 334-year-old city and the state.

This year West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has increased the state’s grant for community clubs that organise Durga Puja across Bengal from ₹85,000 each to ₹1.10 lakh.