PUNE: Five days since the Ganesh festival concluded last Saturday with the immersion procession and several Ganesh mandals in the city are yet to dismantle their pandals which continue to obstruct busy roads and add to the traffic congestion. A month before the festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced that pandals must be removed immediately after the festival, warning of suspension of licences of mandals that failed to comply with the directive. Despite pandals remaining in many parts of the city and in some cases occupying half the road, the PMC has not taken any action thus far drawing further criticism from Punekars. Ganesh pandals continue to block roads amid PMC inaction despite prior warnings

Hemant Vaidya, a resident of Kothrud, said, “Many Ganesh mandals have not removed their pandals yet. Even tractors used for the immersion procession are still parked on the roadside. Pune already struggles with traffic jams. It is the responsibility of the mandals to clear the pandals and free the roads.”

Sarita Oak from Sahakarnagar said, “We love to celebrate the Ganesh festival, but celebrations should not trouble others. The city is expanding fast. Children are stuck in traffic for hours while travelling to school. The police and administration should ensure timely removal of these pandals.”

A senior PMC official, requesting anonymity, said that political interference is the key reason behind the inaction. “Most Ganesh mandals are backed by political leaders, and there are emotions attached to the festival. Whenever the administration tries to act, there is an immediate backlash, and often the media sides with sentimental arguments. For example, one of the biggest pandals stands right in front of the PMC headquarters but no one has dared to ask the organisers to remove it.”

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P said, “We will ask the mandals to remove the pandals immediately