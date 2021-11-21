WBBSE modifies schedule for physical classes of affiliated schools. Timings here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Sunday instructed all its affiliated schools to hold physical classes on days alternating among the standards. Classes 10 and 12 have been allowed to hold physical classroom sessions on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while classes 9 and 11 may ask students to show up on Tuesday and Thursday. All these classes are to be held in accordance with official coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related social distancing protocols, the WBBSE noted.

Class schedule

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: Academic classroom sessions for Class X and Class XII

Tuesday and Thursday: Academic classroom sessions for Class IX and Class XI

Saturday: No academic classes for students; feedback sessions, awareness generation campaigns, and orientation of guardians are to be organised every weekend.

Sunday: Holiday

Moreover, academic study matters on alternate non-schooling days shall be looked after by the school management.

Class timings

For all classes: School day will last from 10:50am to 4:30pm, in all districts except in the hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, where the school day will last from 9:30am to 3pm.

The notification issued by the board, titled “Opening of schools at secondary/higher secondary level”, was addressed to all the heads of institutions under the WBBSE and the WBCHSE. “The arrangement will be operational immediately and shall continue until further orders,” the letter, signed by WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, noted.

West Bengal schools had re-opened physical classes from November 16, but the WBBSE had earlier proposed that academic classes may be held every day as per revised school hours from Monday to Saturday. Additionally, hostels have also been allowed to be re-opened wherever necessary, with strict adherence to coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related protocols.