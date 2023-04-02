CID takes over investigation into Howrah Ram Navami clashes

The criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal police on Saturday began its probe into multiple incidents of violence during the Ram Navami celebrations at Shibpur in Howrah district. Paramilitary troops patrol violence-hit areas in Howrah on Friday (File Photo)

The CID probe started amid a 24-hour suspension of internet services not only in Howrah but also at the Asansol-Durgapur divisions in West Burdwan district and Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district.

The CID team, accompanied by forensic experts, collected security camera footage, took photographs of the place of occurrence and examined shops and vehicles ransacked by the miscreants.

“The aim of the probe is to identify the culprits and also find out if there was laxity on the part of the policemen who escorted the rally. There are allegations that the procession route was changed,” a police official said, echoing concerns aired by chief minister Mamata Banerjee after the violence.

Following the clash, Internet services were suspended in specific areas of three districts on the orders of the state home department on Friday as a precautionary measure. Section 144 was also imposed in some areas of Howrah after several vehicles were set on fire.

Police said they have arrested as many as 38 people in Howrah till Saturday afternoon in connection with the stone-pelting and arson that took place on March 30 and 31, leaving 10, including two policemen, injured.

Large contingents of police personnel were seen patrolling the bylanes of the Shibpur and Kazipara areas of the district on Saturday. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 are still in place.

Howrah police commissioner Praveen Tripathi, who patrolled the trouble spots on Saturday said, “Presence of policemen on the streets will instil confidence in local residents. The situation will become completely normal very soon. We have arrested 38 people so far.”

The violence has led to an all-out political war between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the CM accusing the BJP of hiring ‘goons’ from outside Bengal to orchestrate ‘communal riots’.

Responding to the allegations, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the Bengal assembly, said, “The chief minister and the state administration are responsible for the violence”. On Sunday, Union minister Anurag Thakur too accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of fanning tensions in the state.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) circulated photos of videos of youths brandishing firearms and swords and alleged that these were taken during the March 30 Ram Navami rally in Howrah, which was jointly held by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Anjani Putra Sena, a Hindu outfit.

HT saw a copy of the permission given to Indra Deo Dubey of VHP and Surendra Verma of the Anjani Putra Sena by the assistant commissioner of the police Central-1 division of Howrah to hold the rally.

“Last year, a serious law and order problem occurred in your Ram Navami rally due to strict non-compliance with timeline. After analysing the causes and discussing the various factors to be taken into account to ensure peaceful observance of the rally this year, the following guidelines are being given for strict compliance by the organisers,” the letter said.

According to the letter, the organisers must ensure that “nobody carries weapons, makes provocative remarks or changes the route of the rally.”

VHP’s Dubey alleged that the stone pelting was done from rooftops when the procession was being taken out in the area. “We did not violate any condition. It was police who failed to stop those who started pelting stones at us.”

The CID probe was ordered by the state after Union home minister Amit Shah talked to governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also moved the Calcutta high court seeking probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and deployment of central paramilitary personnel in the trouble-torn areas.