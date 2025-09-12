West Bengal stone quarry landslide: Four dead, search on for survivors

At least four labourers were killed, and four others injured, following a landslide at a stone quarry in the Nalhati area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Friday afternoon, the police said. For representational purposes only. (HT File Photo)

“The incident occurred around 3pm. Four workers died and four were injured in the landslide. Search is on for the others who might be buried under the debris,” Rahul Mishra, additional district superintendent of police (headquarters), told HT.

The quarry workers told media persons that the accident happened when they were drilling a rock surface. There were more than 10 people at the site when vibration caused by the drilling machine triggered the landslide, they said.

The injured were rushed to a district hospital, but four men were declared dead on arrival.