Kufri, Narkanda and Manali get season’s first snowfall, tourists head to the hills

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:38 IST

The picturesque tourist spots of Kufri and Narkanda besides Manali in Himachal Pradesh experienced the season’s first snowfall on Thursday, bringing cheer to tourists.

As news of the snowfall spread, tourists started reaching Kufri, Mashobra and Narkanda near Shimla.

“This weekend, we are expecting a good rush of tourists,” said a Shimla-based hotelier. “Snowfall brings more business here,” said an elated Ajit Singh, a local taxi operator.

NARROW ESCAPE

Some of the tourist spots in upper Shimla district were cut off after snow piled up on roads. Traffic movement beyond Dhalli, 10 km from Shimla, was suspended partially as a large stretch of the Hindustan-Tibet Road was under a thick blanket of snow.

At least 12 passengers had narrow escape when a Himachal Pradesh Road Transportation Corporation bus en route to Shimla skidded off and rammed into a parapet on the road.

Shimla and Solan received rain as the minimum temperature dipped to 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Cars covered with snow in Kufri, 14 km from Shimla, on Thursday. ( ANI PHOTO )

MORE SNOW IN STORE

The higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Chamba districts have been experiencing snowfall, while the mid and lower hills are experiencing rain.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “Snowfall and rainfall is likely to continue for the next few days.”

The Met office said a western disturbance, a storm system originating from the Mediterranean-Caspian Sea region and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, would remain active, bringing more rain and snow.

Tourists enjoying the snowfall at Solang Valley near Manali on Thursday. ( ANI Photo )

Hills overlooking Manali such as Gulaba, Solang and Kothi have been experiencing moderate snow since late on Wednesday. Manali, which saw a low of 1.8 degrees, got more than 4 cm of snowfall.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district received 3.5 cm of snowfall and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti got 2.5 cm of snowfall. They saw a low of minus 0.9 degrees and minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Dharamshala recorded a low of 7.6 degrees and Dalhousie shivered at 2.3 degrees.