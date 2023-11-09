Kumar Vishwas alleges security men ‘attacked’ in Ghaziabad; police deny

The allegations regarding the attack on the convoy of poet Kumar Vishwas by an unknown person have not been proved in the course of preliminary investigation, police said. Poet Kumar Vishwas (Left) and the doctor involved in the incident.

Vishwas on Wednesday filed a complaint alleging that his vehicle was hit by a car of an unidentified person who also "attacked" CRPF and police personnel deployed for his security.

In a social media post, the 53-year-old poet claimed that his convoy en route to Aligarh was attacked near Hindon bridge. He said the unknown car driver made an attempt to target the vehicle carrying his security personnel by deliberately colliding with it from both sides.

“When he was stopped, he attacked not only the UP police constable but also the security personnel of the central forces,” Vishwas said, adding that the incident was reported to the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Swatantra Kumar Singh said, “We received the complaint from Kumar Vishwas via online and a telephone call to Indirapuram police station.”

Shortly after, one Dr Pallav Bajpai approached Indirapuram police and alleged that his vehicle was hit and the security personnel of Kumar Vishwas attacked him, Singh said.

"We are looking into both the complaints and initiated preliminary investigations. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings of this investigation," said the ACP.

However, Ghaziabad Police later said that they could establish the veracity of allegations levelled by Vishwas during the course of the preliminary investigation.

In a video widely circulated on social media, the doctor alleged that he was thrashed by the security personnel travelling in Vishwas's convoy. Giving his account of the incident, Bajpai, with visible injury marks on his face and elbow, said that a vehicle with security personnel in it forcible stopped his vehicle and assaulted him.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON