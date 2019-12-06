e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

KVA-BJP nominee is Bhiwandi mayor as 17 from Congress cross-vote

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:24 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

The Congress has decided to take action against 17 of its Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) corporators for voting against its official mayoral candidate, and helping the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Pratibha Vilas Patil, win.

Despite having a clear majority, 17 Congress corporators cross-voted for the KVA-BJP nominee, Patil, ensuring her victory over Congress-Shiv Sena’s candidate, Rishika Raka. KVA-BJP combine’s Imran Khan was also elected as the deputy mayor, defeating Sena-Congress’s candidate, Bala Choudhry.

Congress’s state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat has ordered the party’s Bhiwandi unit chief to start anti-defection proceedings against these 17 corporators. The Congress has also issued a show cause notice to corporator Mohammed Shoaib Ashfaq Khan to explain why he was unable to enforce his whip and get the votes of these 17 corporators. In the 90-member House, the Congress enjoys a majority with 47 seats, followed by the BJP with 20 seats, and Sena with 12 seats. The KVA has nine members, followed by Samajwadi Party, which has two.

top news
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities