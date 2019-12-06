KVA-BJP nominee is Bhiwandi mayor as 17 from Congress cross-vote

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:24 IST

The Congress has decided to take action against 17 of its Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) corporators for voting against its official mayoral candidate, and helping the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Pratibha Vilas Patil, win.

Despite having a clear majority, 17 Congress corporators cross-voted for the KVA-BJP nominee, Patil, ensuring her victory over Congress-Shiv Sena’s candidate, Rishika Raka. KVA-BJP combine’s Imran Khan was also elected as the deputy mayor, defeating Sena-Congress’s candidate, Bala Choudhry.

Congress’s state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat has ordered the party’s Bhiwandi unit chief to start anti-defection proceedings against these 17 corporators. The Congress has also issued a show cause notice to corporator Mohammed Shoaib Ashfaq Khan to explain why he was unable to enforce his whip and get the votes of these 17 corporators. In the 90-member House, the Congress enjoys a majority with 47 seats, followed by the BJP with 20 seats, and Sena with 12 seats. The KVA has nine members, followed by Samajwadi Party, which has two.