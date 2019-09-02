L-G directs DDA to finish Yamuna revival work in two years

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:46 IST

New Delhi

Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Monday directed the Delhi development Authority (DDA) to set timelines for the restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains. He has asked the DDA to finish the work within two years.

“The DDA has been asked to take up the work in a comprehensive manner. The land-owning agency has been directed to delineate the timelines of the projects and prepare a bar chart to monitor progress of the work and strictly adhere to the timelines and complete the project within two years,” according to the release issued by the Delhi L-G office.

While reviewing the plan prepared by the DDA, the L-G said that the land-owning agency should prepare details of areas in the floodplains transferred to various agencies for temporary usage. “These areas should be assessed and taken back by DDA wherever the required purpose has been fulfilled. The complete riverfront of Yamuna should be planned to carry out holistic development,” the release from the L-G office read.

During Monday’s meeting, the DDA had presented its plan for the revival of the riverfront. The revival of the 1,476 hectare of the Yamuna floodplain has been divided in 10 packages.

According to a senior DDA official, the entire length of the river in Delhi has been divided in 10 parts: Old Railway Bridge to ITO Barrage (Western Bank); Geeta Colony Bridge to ITO Barrage (Western Bank); Railway Bridge to ITO Barrage (Eastern Bank); NH24 to DND Flyway (Western Bank); DND to Kalindi Bypass (Western Bank); NH-24 to DND Flyway (Eastern Bank); NH-24 to DND Flyway (Eastern Bank) Part Area- II; Wazirabad Barrage to ISBT Bridge (Eastern Bank) around Garhi Mandu Village & Usmanpur Village; Wazirabad to Old Railway Bridge (Western Bank) and ITO Barrage to NH-24 (Eastern Bank).

The DDA has also been asked to take measures to address basic issues of civic amenities like public access to the river, waiting sheds, pathways, sitting benches and other public conveniences.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 22:46 IST