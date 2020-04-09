e-paper
Home / Cities / Lab in Karnal to start Testing today

Lab in Karnal to start Testing today

As per the reports, the laboratory did its first trial on Thursday, which was successful

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:17 IST
Giving a fillip to the testing facilities in the state, the first coronavirus testing laboratory in northern Haryana will be operational at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal from Friday.

As per the reports, the laboratory did its first trial on Thursday, which was successful.

Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav said that the lab, that will be fully operational from Friday, will add to the testing capacity of the state and will also ensure reports without any delay.

The lab, with the testing capacity of 144 samples per day, will be operational round the clock and the staff for the same has been hired, the DC said, adding that the RT-PCR machine for the lab has been taken from the National Dairy and Research Institute, Karnal.

Soon after Karnal was declared as a Covid-19 hotspot, the district administration formed as many as 999 teams to conduct door- to-door survey and awareness programme to make people to aware about the virus.

With 423 panchayats and population of 16 lakh people, the district has been divided into 13 zones and the teams comprising doctors, ANM, Asha workers, teachers and anganwadi workers will conduct the survey.

So far, there have been five Covid-19 positive cases in the district with one death.

