Land litigation roadblock for RRTS plan

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:11 IST

Gurugram Around 70 acres of the 182 acres required for setting up a depot in Dharuhera, for the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor under the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) rail corridor, is under litigation, posing a problem to the project.

Sixty to 70 acres land is owned by a private company, which has earlier allegedly defaulted on payments to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The land, which falls under the jurisdiction of HSVP estate office, Rewari, was allotted to the private company for setting up large manufacturing units, but those became defunct many years ago and the land is vacant at present. The company has filed cases in court, said HSVP officials.

Also, these plots have neither been resumed by the authority nor surrendered by the allottee, they added.

Chander Shekhar Khare, administrator, HSVP, Gurugram, said that a detailed letter in this regard has already been sent to authorities in Chandigarh. “We are working to resolve this matter on priority and it will be resolved to ensure that the critical infrastructure project is not affected,” he said.

On December 10, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), which is a coordinating agency for the project in Haryana, wrote to HSVP, Gurugram, seeking information on the legal status of the land after it came to know that it was under litigation. The letter by advisor planning, HMRTC, stated, “It has been apprised by EO,HSVP, Rewari that there are encumbrances/court case on part of the land. However the details of the court case are not mentioned. The exact area details of vacant available land free from all encumbrances with its location marked on the map be sent to this office immediately.”

An official of the HSVP, preferring anonymity, said the land in question was allotted to a paper manufacturing unit in 1978 and the company owes the authority around ₹196 crore, including instalments, enhancements, extension and other payments. “One of the plots allotted to the company was resumed in 2000,” he added

As per the RRTS project plan, the 182-acre plot in Dharuhera is required to set up a depot for the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB rapid rail system, which is being developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). As per the NCTRC, the Dharuhera depot will be a crucial facility, as it will serve both as operational and maintenance centres. The geotechnical testing for the entire project is already underway. This depot will also be used in future for freight services, and for cargo and logistics operations, as per the detailed project report.

A spokesperson for NCRTC, which is developing the project, said that this issue will not impact the project as the land in question would not affect the rail alignment. “We are working with Haryana government on this and a solution would be found soon. There is still time for work to start on depot.”