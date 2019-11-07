Land pooling: DDA to develop three model sectors

cities

Nov 07, 2019

New Delhi:

To implement the land-pooling policy, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified three areas in north Delhi villages to be developed as “model sectors”.

The land-owning agency has written to the Delhi government to verify details of land parcels offered by locals for land pooling, a DDA official said.

The authority plans to develop sectors 17, 20 and 21 in Bawana and Pooth Khurd and Sultanpur Dabas villages as model sectors. These three areas are spread over 180-210 hectares.

“We have got more than 70% contagious land in these three sectors. Once the land records are verified by the Delhi government, we will call a meeting of land owners so that they can start the process of forming consortiums, which is essential for the implementation of the policy,” said a senior DDA official aware of the development.

Spread over 180 hectares, sector 17 comprises land parcels owned by residents of Bawana, Pooth Khurd and Sultanpur Dabas, whereas sector 20 and 21 has land parcels belonging to villages of Bawana and Pooth Khurd. All the three sectors are located in Zone N, one of the five zones earmarked for land pooling.

“We will soon start the process to prepare a detailed plan for the development of these three sectors,” said a senior DDA official.

For quick verification of the land parcels, the DDA has asked the Delhi government to provide the names of nodal officers. “To expedite the process, we will create a login for Delhi government officials in our system where they can verify the land records,” said the official.

The land pooling policy was launched in January this year. Till September 6, the last date for people to participate, 6,407 hectares of land across 95 villages was pooled by locals in four land-pooling zones. “Maximum land was pooled in Zone N in north Delhi. We plan to develop the model sectors in this zone,” the official said.

Under the policy, 40% of the pooled land will be earmarked for essential services and civic infrastructure. Service providing agencies will develop parks, roads, social infrastructure, etc., in a time-bound manner.

The developer will get 60% of the total pooled land of which 53% will be residential; 5% commercial and 2% for public and semi-public facilities. DDA and other service providers will get 40% of the land for developing civic infrastructure.