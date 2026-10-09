Shillong, Meghalaya's linguistic diversity, shortage of teachers and gaps in educational infrastructure remain key hurdles in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in the state, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said on Friday. Language diversity, teacher shortages, hurdles in implementing NEP in Meghalaya: Minister

Addressing a state-level seminar on NEP 2020 in Shillong, Rymbui called for collective efforts and practical solutions to overcome these challenges and ensure the policy's effective implementation.

He identified key concerns, including resource-sharing among schools under different management systems, language barriers, teacher shortages, continuous professional development, dependence on private coaching and the effective integration of technology in education.

"Classrooms must become more engaging and enjoyable, providing students with opportunities to discover and develop their individual talents," Rymbui said, stressing that education should go beyond academic performance to include skills development and practical learning.

He said students should be encouraged to pursue their interests and develop skills that would prepare them for future opportunities.

Highlighting the challenges of implementing the three-language policy, the minister said Meghalaya's linguistic diversity and the varying availability of teachers across different mediums of instruction required careful consideration.

Meghalaya is home to Khasi, Jaintia, Garos, and Rabhas, who speak a variety of languages of their own.

He also emphasised the need for regular teacher training, saying the knowledge gained through such programmes must translate into improved classroom practices.

On the integration of technology, Rymbui called for clear guidelines and appropriate digital resources to help schools and teachers adopt tools that genuinely enhance teaching and learning.

Acknowledging constraints related to resources, infrastructure and teacher availability, he urged stakeholders to work together through meaningful dialogue and practical interventions to strengthen the state's education system.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Education Department Vijay Kumar Mantri highlighted the state's progress in implementing NEP 2020, particularly in foundational-stage education, formative assessment, experiential learning and competency-based education.

He emphasised that effective implementation of the policy remained a key priority.

The one-day seminar, organised by the Directorate of Educational Research and Training , Meghalaya, provided a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on implementation challenges and explore practical ways to advance inclusive and quality education in the state.

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