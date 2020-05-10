Laundry machine for washing bedsheets, pillow covers installed at isolation centre in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 00:55 IST

To maintain hygiene at the isolation centre at the Meritorious School here, the district administration has installed a laundry machine for washing bedsheets, pillow covers and other items used in bedding.

This machine with a 60kg capacity has been installed at a cost of Rs 6.25 lakh.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC councillor Mamta Ashu visited the isolation centre on Saturday and took stock of the arrangements there.

Sandhu said the machine has been provided by the administration from the money received from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). He thanked the Punjab government, especially chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, for providing these machines at isolation centres in the district.

Mamta said, “The aim of installing these machines is to maintain best hygiene standards at isolation centres. With the installation of the machine, the people staying inside the isolation centre will get neat and clean bedding.”

Sandhu said as many as 130 people have been sent to quarantine centres set up in their respective villages and homes from the Meritorious School isolation centre. Upon reaching their villages/homes, these people would remain in quarantine for 14 days there, he added. He said only 94 people have been left in the isolation centre at the Meritorious School.

He said the 22 students, who had returned from Kota (Rajasthan), have also been sent for home quarantine from the Parker House, Punjab Agricultural University, here. Sandhu said the people shifted to quarantine centres had tested negative for Covid-19.