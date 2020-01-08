Learn, set a goal, work hard, governor tells SPPU students

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:32 IST

PUNE After graduating, you are now entering into a new world and a new stage of life. What to do next is the basic question in most of your minds. You can do anything in life, if you have strong will and determination; if you have the company of good friends and a mentor, then it is always an asset to get ahead in life. Always try to learn and keep a goal in front of you. Work for it and then, success is guaranteed,” said Maharashtra state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

He was speaking at the 116th convocation ceremony of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday.

Prof Gagandeep Kang, executive director, health science and technology institute, Faridabad, Haryana, was chief guest at the ceremony.

Koshiyari said, “I congratulate all the PhD and degree holders who have got their convocation certificates today. Follow your hobbies and passion, if you join a job then get stuck into it. We have all the means for education, intelligence and other related things, but its proper utilisation is not there. There will be hurdles in your life but don’t get diverted from your goal. Today, I didn’t get the opportunity to give away gold medals to students. The next time I will invite all of them to Raj Bhavan to meet me.”

Prof Kang in her speech said, “It is a matter of privilege to be from a university that is named after Savitribai, a teacher who was committed not just to teaching those who had previously no access to formal education, but also to innovation. Being courageous is not easy. Our society expects us to succeed, recognises success and looks down on failure. The need is to move from bravery and courage to being accountable – accountable people get the job done. And then, to be prepared for the future and contingency plans.”